Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Buys 335 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Bank of America increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NEE opened at $84.38 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.52. The firm has a market cap of $173.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.