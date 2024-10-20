Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 382 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $224.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.28 and a 200 day moving average of $214.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $232.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,925.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,925.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,566 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,137 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

