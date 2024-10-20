Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Cut by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. New Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $972,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $986.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $917.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $921.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $858.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $547.61 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $872.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.