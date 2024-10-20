Chicago Capital LLC Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after buying an additional 7,230,409 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $537.36 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $538.76. The firm has a market cap of $486.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $518.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.73.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

