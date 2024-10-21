589 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Livelsberger Financial Advisory

Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Walt Disney makes up about 1.2% of Livelsberger Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,190,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Crane Advisory LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 45.3% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.25. 3,892,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,947,131. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.23 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.