Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) were down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $97.03 and last traded at $97.55. Approximately 98,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 297,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCS shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.85.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 11.54%.

In other Century Communities news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,128,989.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,858.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $4,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,931 shares in the company, valued at $44,275,527.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,128,989.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,858.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 26.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 87,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 18,342 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

