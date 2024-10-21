Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $37,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,712,000 after purchasing an additional 148,771 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,319,000 after purchasing an additional 141,277 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,947.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,826,000 after purchasing an additional 136,391 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 952.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,068,000 after buying an additional 84,253 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 30.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 321,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,569,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,518,400.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at $96,518,400.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $668,637.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,510,330.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,136 shares of company stock valued at $38,591,228 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $959.90.

Read Our Latest Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $41.82 on Monday, reaching $874.47. 472,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,071. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $902.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $810.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.