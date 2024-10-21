Zigup (LON:ZIG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Zigup Plc (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 362 ($4.73) and last traded at GBX 362 ($4.73), with a volume of 183462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 368.50 ($4.81).

Zigup Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £806.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.19 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 382.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zigup

In other news, insider Philip Vincent sold 63,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.22), for a total value of £252,056 ($329,140.77). Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

About Zigup

Zigup Plc engages in the provision of mobility solutions and automotive services to business and personal customers in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers vehicle provision services which includes vehicle rental, service, and maintenance services through vans, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and specialist vehicles with refrigerated, traffic management, and support; and fleet support and services comprising service scheduling, telematics, driver liaison, training, and downtime management, as well as electric vehicle (EV) fleet consulting and charging, and solar installation for businesses and consumers.

