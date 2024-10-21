TokenFi 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19.06 Million (TOKEN)

TokenFi (TOKEN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 21st. Over the last seven days, TokenFi has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One TokenFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0465 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenFi has a total market cap of $46.48 million and approximately $19.06 million worth of TokenFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TokenFi

TokenFi’s genesis date was October 26th, 2023. TokenFi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. TokenFi’s official website is tokenfi.com. The Reddit community for TokenFi is https://reddit.com/r/tokenfi. TokenFi’s official Twitter account is @tokenfi.

TokenFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenFi (TOKEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TokenFi has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,000,019,789 in circulation. The last known price of TokenFi is 0.05060672 USD and is up 4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $17,905,996.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenfi.com.”

