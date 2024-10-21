IoTeX Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $387.13 million and approximately $11.04 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
IoTeX Coin Profile
IoTeX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,441,372,459 coins and its circulating supply is 9,441,372,454 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is iotex.io/blog. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
IoTeX Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
