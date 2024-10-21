BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $51.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.67%.

BCB Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BCBP stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.57. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCBP. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BCB Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

