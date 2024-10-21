GXChain Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $26.50 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000337 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.