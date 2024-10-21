Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.25

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Goodfellow Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TSE:GDL opened at C$14.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35. Goodfellow has a 52-week low of C$13.38 and a 52-week high of C$16.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$126.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Goodfellow (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$139.67 million during the quarter. Goodfellow had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 2.56%.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials, and floor coverings in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products, such as comfort core, engineered wood, hardwood, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

