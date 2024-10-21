iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) and Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Head-To-Head Comparison

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) and Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Ainos shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Ainos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Ainos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies -24.50% -84.14% -19.29% Ainos -515.80% -44.32% -40.35%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies $537.09 million 3.63 -$123.41 million ($4.23) -14.82 Ainos $65,122.00 54.92 -$14.01 million ($2.55) -0.22

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Ainos”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ainos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iRhythm Technologies. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ainos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ainos has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for iRhythm Technologies and Ainos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies 0 1 9 0 2.90 Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A

iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $112.40, indicating a potential upside of 79.35%. Given iRhythm Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe iRhythm Technologies is more favorable than Ainos.

Summary

Ainos beats iRhythm Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services. The company also provides the Zio Monitor System, a prescription-only, remote electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring system that consists of a patch ECG monitor that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days and the Zio ECG Utilization Software System, which supports the capture and analysis of ECG data recorded by the Zio Monitor patch at the end of the wear period, including specific arrhythmia events detected by the ZEUS System; the Zio XT System is the previous generation of the Zio Monitor System and is a prescription-only, remote ECG monitoring system that consists of the Zio XT patch that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days; and the Zio AT system, a prescription-only, remote ECG monitoring system that similarly consists of the Zio AT patch that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days and the ZEUS System, but which also incorporates the Zio AT wireless gateway that provides connectivity between the Zio AT patch and the ZEUS System during the patient wear period. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verity Ireland Limited to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan. It also provides women's health, pneumonia, Ainos Pen, AI Nose, and other products. Ainos, Inc. was formerly known as Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Ainos, Inc. in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in San Diego, California.

