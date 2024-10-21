Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Declares Dividend of $2.31

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 2.3086 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $2.21.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:GLDI opened at $159.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.83 and a 200-day moving average of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.91 million, a PE ratio of 204.89 and a beta of 0.10. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $137.58 and a 52 week high of $159.86.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
