Head to Head Survey: Northann (NCL) and Its Peers

Northann (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report) is one of 16 public companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Northann to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Northann and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northann 0 0 0 0 N/A Northann Competitors 86 783 964 94 2.55

As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 13.10%. Given Northann’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northann has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northann -49.80% -6,763.31% -54.75% Northann Competitors 0.34% -553.55% 0.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Northann and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.3% of Northann shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northann and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Northann $15.18 million -$7.13 million -0.49 Northann Competitors $2.37 billion $59.71 million 39.99

Northann’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Northann. Northann is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Northann peers beat Northann on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

Northann Company Profile

Northann Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of the 3D printed vinyl flooring panels and other decorative panels in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Benchwick brand name. Northann Corp. was founded in 2013 and is based in Elk Grove, California.

