Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

