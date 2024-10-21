Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 31st

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

EFR opened at $12.70 on Monday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.