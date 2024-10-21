Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 31st

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
EFR opened at $12.70 on Monday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97.
