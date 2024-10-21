Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Acquired by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 14.2% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $30,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:QQQM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.44. 856,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,199. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $207.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.43. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.