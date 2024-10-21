Bluesphere Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 66,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOV stock traded down $1.37 on Monday, hitting $192.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,593. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.15 and its 200-day moving average is $181.09. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.37 and a fifty-two week high of $194.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

