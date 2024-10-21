iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Reduced by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,809 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.9% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.94 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $84.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

