Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 579.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,343 shares during the period. SEA accounts for 2.4% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $9,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,522,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $322,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,314 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $99,989,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth $60,171,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 10,373.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,722 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $73,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,833 shares during the period. Finally, Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth $48,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE opened at $98.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,978.00 and a beta of 1.52. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $101.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.88.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. SEA's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Dbs Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.92.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

