Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 225.20 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 225 ($2.94), with a volume of 732201 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.74).

Seplat Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,909.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 191.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 183.19.

Seplat Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Seplat Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8,181.82%.

Seplat Energy Company Profile

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria, the Bahamas, Italy, Switzerland, Barbados, and England. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas. The Oil segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil. Its Gas segment produces and processes gas.

