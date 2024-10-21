ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 237590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.69.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.86.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter valued at $62,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $495,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $817,000.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.