Susquehanna Raises Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Price Target to $65.00

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE:GBX opened at $53.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $302,210.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,667.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,616,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,552 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,820,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 246,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 77.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 62,911 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.