Viad (NYSE:VVI) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.99 and last traded at $41.99, with a volume of 7286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.78.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VVI shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Viad in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $846.60 million, a P/E ratio of -94.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.04.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. Viad had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $378.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,376,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Viad by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,359,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,716,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Viad by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Viad by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viad by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 39,796 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

