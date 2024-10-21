Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Barclays

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XEL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $64.07 on Monday. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.55.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.