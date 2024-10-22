Decred 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $803,599.23 (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last week, Decred has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $209.52 million and approximately $803,599.23 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $12.78 or 0.00019075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00066956 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007315 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001485 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 48.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,455.54 or 0.37999214 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,396,383 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

