MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Invests $204,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1,283.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 42,674 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 240,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,284,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TJX opened at $115.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.92 and a 52-week high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

