LDR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

LDR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,619 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure makes up about 2.2% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIPC stock opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.44. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $44.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

