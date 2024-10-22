Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HD. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.67.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $406.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.83. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The company has a market capitalization of $403.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

