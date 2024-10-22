Origin Bancorp (OBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Origin Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OBK opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $976.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $37.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

