Rodgers & Associates LTD Purchases Shares of 2,010 Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.14. 40,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,665. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $131.09. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.52.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.