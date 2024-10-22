Rodgers & Associates LTD Buys 2,073 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 904.4% during the first quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 53,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 48,392 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.00. 1,469,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,320,072. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.