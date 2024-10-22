SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.69. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group increased their target price on SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SMBK

About SmartFinancial

(Get Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.