SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.
SmartFinancial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.69. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $31.50.
SmartFinancial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About SmartFinancial
SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.
