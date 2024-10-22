Vicus Capital Has $30.66 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Vicus Capital raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 579,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $30,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Williams Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,241,000 after buying an additional 42,302,888 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,370,000 after buying an additional 2,535,855 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,388,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,893,000 after buying an additional 512,054 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,432,000 after buying an additional 183,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,997,000 after buying an additional 211,529 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.13. 722,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,100. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.