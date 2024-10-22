Defender Capital LLC. Buys 29,223 Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,002,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,223 shares during the quarter. Lineage Cell Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.5% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LCTX. Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 4,357,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 1,147,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 53,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 114,762 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84,745.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 250,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 161,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 70,418 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

LCTX opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.26. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.61.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 391.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

