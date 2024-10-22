Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 2,496 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF accounts for 1.8% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $25,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOP. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 233.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $24,973,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

XOP opened at $134.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.49. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $124.12 and a 52-week high of $162.49.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

