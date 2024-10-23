8,199 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Acquired by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,000. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 0.9% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,314,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,990. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,314,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,990. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,455 shares of company stock worth $24,911,155 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 price objective (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $517.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $523.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.56 billion, a PE ratio of 93.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

