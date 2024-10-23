Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.450-2.470 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.6 billion-$16.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.3 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.64-$0.66 EPS.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.29. 8,732,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,963,789. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $88.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,639,695. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at $13,639,695. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,253 shares of company stock valued at $26,714,298 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

