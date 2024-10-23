Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95-$4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.94 billion. Amphenol also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.820-1.840 EPS.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,189,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,579,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Amphenol has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $71.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $124,875,089.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,382. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

