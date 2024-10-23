Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Seagate Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.65-2.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Shares of STX traded down $7.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.16. 3,916,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,936. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.52. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $64.12 and a 1 year high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $126,558.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,672.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $15,621,871.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,668,110.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,131 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $126,558.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,672.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,814,576. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

