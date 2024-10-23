Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 2,272 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 135.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,845. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $47.63.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

