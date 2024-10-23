Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.56), with a volume of 236561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.49).

Anglo Asian Mining Trading Up 3.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 92.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 79.18. The stock has a market cap of £133.66 million, a P/E ratio of -610.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41.

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. Anglo Asian Mining PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

