Detalus Advisors LLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Detalus Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,759 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,146,000 after purchasing an additional 544,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,449,000 after buying an additional 310,807 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.56.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,656,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $144.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $222.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

