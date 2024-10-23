Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/14/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $217.00 to $257.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $234.00 to $232.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $211.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $217.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $240.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $221.00 to $234.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $224.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $220.00.

9/12/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/3/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $224.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,017,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,067,310. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $225.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,471,687,000 after purchasing an additional 778,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,894,729,000 after acquiring an additional 150,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,888,088,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

