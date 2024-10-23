Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 477,629 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 88.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 477,629 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $533,533,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 612.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,376 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,859,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $832,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,510 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $204,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NIKE by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $150,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 1.4 %

NIKE stock opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average of $85.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America cut shares of NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. HSBC decreased their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

