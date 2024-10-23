RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,394 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in RTX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,520,000 after buying an additional 3,761,246 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of RTX by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,165 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,847,000 after acquiring an additional 213,331 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in RTX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,577,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,122,000 after purchasing an additional 362,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,284,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,740,000 after purchasing an additional 408,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,273.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,273.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $125.54 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a one year low of $72.52 and a one year high of $128.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.09 and a 200-day moving average of $110.74. The company has a market capitalization of $166.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Melius Research boosted their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

