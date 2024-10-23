Moonbeam Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $148.40 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00039838 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012471 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,142,498,342 coins and its circulating supply is 914,261,479 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

