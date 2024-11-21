Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.77, but opened at $4.60. Lavoro shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 1,099 shares traded.
Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lavoro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st.
Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter. Lavoro had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lavoro Limited will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
