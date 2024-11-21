Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.77, but opened at $4.60. Lavoro shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 1,099 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lavoro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Lavoro Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter. Lavoro had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lavoro Limited will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

Featured Articles

